14 years prison for Minnesota man caught with nearly pound of cocaine on I-90

A Minnesota man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Friday after admitting to possessing nearly a pound of cocaine after a traffic stop along Interstate 90 in McHenry County.

Michael G. Briley, 54, of Mankato, pleaded guilty to possession of 400 to 900 grams of cocaine, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, according to prosecutors and court records.

The plea came in exchange for McHenry County prosecutors dismissing the most severe charge of manufacture/delivery of up to 900 grams of cocaine, which carried a top prison term of 30 years, court records show.

According to prosecutors, Briley was a passenger in a car pulled over by state police on Aug. 31, 2017. He was traveling from Chicago to Minnesota and police seized 430 grams of cocaine, which is a little less than a pound, according to prosecutors.

Judge Michael Coppedge accepted the guilty plea, which also requires Briley to pay $5,343 in fines and fees, records show.

Under state law, Briley can have his sentence halved for good behavior in prison.

He also gets credit for nearly two years served at the McHenry County jail where he was held on $200,000 bail while the case was pending.