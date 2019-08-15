Volo water system flushing begins Aug. 19
Updated 8/15/2019 9:29 AM
The Volo Water Department will be flushing the water systems during the week of Aug. 19, officials say.
Signs will be posted at the subdivision entrances during the flushing. Residents may experience some water discoloration, pressure variation and turbidity during the flushing process.
If you have any questions, please contact the village hall at (847) 740-2575.
