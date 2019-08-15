Sierra store to open Saturday in Schaumburg

Sierra, a retailer of active and outdoor apparel, footwear and other gear, will hold a grand opening for its new Schaumburg store from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

The nearly 16,000-square-foot store is located at 1540 E. Golf Road in the Woodfield Village Green shopping center across the street from Woodfield Mall.

Sierra belongs to the same brand family as TJ Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods. There are three other Sierra locations in Illinois and 40 nationwide.