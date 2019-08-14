 

Upgraded Arlington Heights alert system launched

  • Arlington Heights residents can now get alerts on things such as snow plowing operations in the village on an upgraded digital notification system.

      Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2018

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Posted8/14/2019 12:29 PM

Arlington Heights officials have launched a digital notification system that will allow residents to get alerts about everything from emergencies in their neighborhood to delays in garbage pickup.

Called Arlington Alert, the system is an upgrade of the Everbridge Emergency Communication program, done in partnership with Northwest Central Dispatch System, village officials say.

The improvements mean residents can now receive messages on various devices -- including cellphone, work phone, home phone, text message and email -- and they can decide what type of notifications they want to receive.

That includes alerts about emergencies like critical police activity, fires, gas leaks and floods. Depending on the situation, police and fire department officials may send some notifications villagewide, but users can also choose the precise locations in Arlington Heights they want to be contacted about.

Those who decide to get "community" notifications will get news about garbage pickup delays, water utility outages anticipated to be 12 hours or more, special event alerts, and village winter operations, including snow removal.

To sign up, visit vah.com or member.everbridge.net/index/1332612387831962#/login.

