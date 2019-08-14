 

New Kaneland contract raises pay 3.31% on average, to almost 5% annually

  • Kaneland Education Association members held up signs at a school board meeting in June. Details of a new five-year contract have been released.

      Kaneland Education Association members held up signs at a school board meeting in June. Details of a new five-year contract have been released. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer/June 2019

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 8/14/2019 5:04 PM

Kaneland teachers' pay will be increased, on average, 3.31% to 4.97% annually, under a new five-year contract the school board approved Aug. 5.

The contract calls for an average increase of 4.97% the first year; 3.37% the second; 4.41% the third; 3.31% the fourth; and 4.32% the fifth, according to Superintendent Todd Leden.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Not all teachers will receive the same percentage increase. It will depend on where they fall on the salary matrix, which categorizes teachers by their amount of experience and education.

Starting pay for a teacher with no experience and a bachelor's degree will increase about $115 this year to $41,500, and rise to $43,269 in the final year. When negotiations began, Kaneland's starting salary ranked ninth out of 10 districts in Kane County.

Union members said during rallies in June and July that the district was losing teachers to better-paying ones in the area. The 2017-18 school report card for the district showed a three-year average retention rate of 86.4%. The stage average was 85.2%. In Kane County, retention rates ranged from 79% in the St. Charles district to 91% in Batavia.

Teachers also will receive more sick days. Previously, all were entitled to 12 days a year. Now they may have up to 16, depending on how long they have worked for the district.

The West Aurora school district has reached a tentative deal with its teachers union; the union will vote on the contract Friday, and the school board may vote on it next week, according to a union spokesman.

The Batavia, Oswego and Dundee school districts also are negotiating contracts.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
5-year contract for Kaneland teachers
Related Article
5-year contract for Kaneland teachers
 
Kaneland teachers rally outside, make their case inside for raises
Related Article
Kaneland teachers rally outside, make their case inside for raises
 
Related Article
Kaneland teachers rallying days before contract is set to expire
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 