 

Images: Longmeadow Parkway beams installed

 
Bev Horne
 
 
Updated 8/14/2019 3:25 PM

Crews installed beams over Route 31 on Wednesday for Longmeadow Parkway. The Longmeadow Parkway Fox River Bridge Corridor is a planned tree-lined parkway and Fox River bridge crossing with a landscaped median, approximately 5.6 miles in length, running from Huntley Road to Route 62.

 The corridor passes through portions of the villages of Algonquin, Carpentersville and Barrington Hills, as well as unincorporated areas of Kane County and when complete will provide a valuable benefit to the public by relieving congestion, encouraging economic development, improving travel options and connecting towns and neighborhoods.

Traffic on Route 31 was stopped 10 times throughout the day on Wednesday, Aug. 14, to allow crews to deliver and off load bridge beams.

Bridge beams are installed on Wednesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Bridge beams are installed on Wednesday.
Bridge beams are installed on Wednesday.
Bridge beams are installed on Wednesday.
Bridge beams are installed on Wednesday.
Traffic is stopped along Route 31 as a bridge beam arrives for Longmeadow Parkway in Carpentersville on Wednesday.
Bridge beams are installed on Wednesday.
