Former Sun City Huntley employee admits $30K theft in 2015

A former finance manager for Del Webb Sun City Huntley pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $30,000 over a 10-month span in 2015 and faces a possible prison term in October.

Jennifer F. Lupo, 41, of the 0-99 block of Litchfield Court, Lake in the Hills, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of felony theft, an offense that carries a punishment ranging from probation to up to seven years in prison.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

According to prosecutors, Lupo charged a total of $29,763.41 of personal items and services on her company credit card and the company credit cards of two co-workers between January 2015 and October 2015.

Lupo was arrested in December 2016 on two counts of felony theft, court records show.

On Wednesday, Lupo admitted to one count of theft and entered a "blind" or "cold" plea in which a defendant admits guilt without an agreed-upon sentence with prosecutors and leaves the sentence in the hands of a judge.

Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler will sentence Lupo, who is free on bond, on Oct. 22.