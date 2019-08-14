Feder: Jazz host Barry Winograd leaving WDCB middays

After more than 18 years at WDCB 90.9-FM, Barry Winograd is stepping down as midday jazz host on the west suburban College of DuPage public radio station, Robert Feder writes.

His last regular show -- from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays -- will air September 20.

No word yet on a successor. Winograd, who joined WDCB in 2001 after long runs at Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM and Entercom adult album alternative WXRT 93.1-FM, will continue to host "When Jazz Was King" at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.