Feder: Jazz host Barry Winograd leaving WDCB middays
Updated 8/14/2019 9:53 AM
After more than 18 years at WDCB 90.9-FM, Barry Winograd is stepping down as midday jazz host on the west suburban College of DuPage public radio station, Robert Feder writes.
His last regular show -- from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays -- will air September 20.
No word yet on a successor. Winograd, who joined WDCB in 2001 after long runs at Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM and Entercom adult album alternative WXRT 93.1-FM, will continue to host "When Jazz Was King" at 10 a.m. Saturdays.
