State's attorney: 5 teens charged with murder after accomplice is shot during attempted burglary

SAM BORCIA/ Lake & McHenry County ScannerPolice gather at Grand Avenue and Hunt Club Road in Gurnee early Tuesday after a fatally wounded teen was left behind by the driver of a stolen Lexus SUV. The teen was shot when he and several others were confronted by a homeowner who believed they were breaking into his vehicle, authorities say.

A teenager is dead and five others have been charged with first-degree murder after a homeowner opened fire on would-be car burglars near Old Mill Creek early Tuesday morning, fatally wounding one and triggering a high-speed police chase from Gurnee to downtown Chicago, Lake County authorities say.

Along the way, the suspects dropped off the mortally wounded 14-year-old accomplice with Gurnee police officers who were stopped for an unrelated traffic crash, before continuing their flight from law enforcement.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office on Tuesday night charged all five surviving teens with first degree murder in the death of their suspected accomplice. Under a state law known as the felony murder rule, a person can be charged with the murder of an accomplice killed in the commission of certain crimes.

The charged suspects include one 16-year-old male, three 17-year-old males, and 18-year-old Diamond C. Davis, all of Chicago.

All five suspects appeared Tuesday afternoon in Lake County bond court, where a county judge set bail at $1 million each. Their next court appearance will be Sept. 5.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg and Sgt. Christopher Covelli disclose the details of an early-morning shooting Tuesday near Old Mill Creek that left a teenager dead and trigged a high-speed chase from Gurnee to Chicago.

Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said deputies were called about 1:15 a.m. to the 17600 block of West Edwards Road by a 75-year-old man who reported shooting at a group of people trying to break into a car parked in his driveway in a wooded, rural area. Covelli said the man is a licensed firearm owner.

The man was armed with a small-caliber revolver when he walked out his front door to approach the people, Covelli said Tuesday morning. The man reported that two of the people started walking toward him and he believed one had a weapon.

Fearing for his life and that of his wife, the man told investigators, he shot at the two people approaching him, sheriff's police said.

Covelli said investigators haven't determined how many rounds were fired, but it appears to have been more than three. One of the bullets struck the 14-year-old in the head.

Five others got the 14-year-old into a vehicle and they all fled, authorities say.

Covelli said deputies later recovered a Bowie-style knife at the scene of the shooting. Investigators believe one of them might have been holding it when they approached the 75-year-old man, he said.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer A 14-year-old boy was shot to death early Tuesday morning by a homeowner who Lake County authorities say caught the teen and five others trying to break into his vehicle near Old Mill Creek.

A short time later, a 2015 Lexus SUV carrying six people stopped at Route 132 and Hunt Club Road, where Gurnee police officers were investigating a crash near the Gurnee Mills shopping center, Covelli said. The occupants of the Lexus told police one of the passengers needed medical assistance and removed the 14-year-old boy, who had been shot in the head, he added.

Covelli said he couldn't get into the specifics of what the people said when they came across police.

"They were calling for help when they approached the police car," Covelli said. "One could imagine they saw an emergency vehicle and that's why they pulled over there to help their wounded friend."

Another passenger, a 17-year-old boy, remained with the injured teen as Gurnee officers performed first aid until he was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The 14-year-old later died at the hospital.

"Anytime there's a loss of life it is a tragedy for the family and friends of the deceased," Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said at a news conference Tuesday morning. "Our condolences go out to the family of the young man who lost his life."

The driver of the Lexus and its three remaining passengers sped off from the crash scene, with Gurnee police and eventually Lake County Sheriff's deputies giving chase, Covelli said. The pursuit continued onto southbound I-94, with speeds reaching 120 mph, Covelli said.

Illinois State Police joined in, before the Lexus got off the interstate at Randolph Street in Chicago. It stopped near the intersection of Randolph and Halsted street in the West Loop and the occupants ran from the vehicle. Covelli said police later learned the SUV had run out of gas.

Three of the occupants -- a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and Davis -- were captured by police almost immediately. A fourth, a 17-year-old boy, was caught hiding in a garbage container about 45 minutes later by Lake County Sheriff's police dog Dax and his handler, Deputy John Forlenza, Covelli said.

Authorities later determined the Lexus was stolen two days ago from a driveway in Wilmette, Covelli said.

Lee Filas, a spokesman for the state's attorney's office, declined to comment Tuesday.

The only properties on the 17600 block of West Edwards Road are a home and an attached exotic-meats farm. A worker at Blackwing Meats who answered the phone Tuesday morning said she was "not allowed to give any information out" about the shooting.

It does not appear the suspects specifically targeted that home, Covelli said. It is not uncommon that thieves steal from or drive away with vehicles left unlocked in front of homes in Lake County, he added, noting it most often occurs when the owner leaves keys in the vehicle.

"All a car thief has to do is open the door, step on the brake, push the ignition button and off they go," Covelli said.