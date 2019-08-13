No injuries after SUV drives into Naperville business

No injuries were reported Tuesday when a 64-year-old Aurora woman accidentally accelerated instead of breaking and drove her Honda Odyssey into the Paris Bistro on the 2800 block of Showplace Drive in Naperville.

Naperville police said they responded at 10:28 a.m.

No citations were issued as a result of the crash, police said.