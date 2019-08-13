New lane configurations coming to Cumberland Circle in Des Plaines

A new lane configuration will start, weather permitting, on Friday as part of an ongoing reconstruction of the Cumberland Circle at Golf Road and North Wolf Road in Des Plaines, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Wolf Road and State Street will be opened to the circle and again have access to and from westbound Golf Road. There will continue to be no access to or from eastbound Golf Road.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

On Aug. 24, eastbound Golf Road will be shifted from the right lane to the left lanes and the circle will be closed at Broadway Street from all directions.

The overall project consists of reconstructing the existing traffic circle into a modern roundabout. These improvements will reduce the footprint of the existing circle, provide a larger turn radius for trucks, add splitter islands directing vehicles into their proper lanes and introduce new overhead signage. In addition, the improvements will provide crosswalks on all five legs of the roundabout, as well as improved drainage and lighting.

The work is expected to be complete by the end of November.