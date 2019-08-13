Learn how village works through Mundelein citizens academy

Mundelein will hold its second annual village citizens academy this fall. Participants will learn how various village departments work.

The eight-week course is open to Mundelein residents and is free to attend. Classes will be held Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. starting Sept. 11, at village hall, the main fire station, the police station and the public works headquarters.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

To get an application or to ask questions, email Jennifer Marshall at jmarshall@mundelein.org or call (847) 968-4600.