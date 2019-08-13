Learn how village works through Mundelein citizens academy
Updated 8/13/2019 10:35 AM
Mundelein will hold its second annual village citizens academy this fall. Participants will learn how various village departments work.
The eight-week course is open to Mundelein residents and is free to attend. Classes will be held Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. starting Sept. 11, at village hall, the main fire station, the police station and the public works headquarters.
To get an application or to ask questions, email Jennifer Marshall at jmarshall@mundelein.org or call (847) 968-4600.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.