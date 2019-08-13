Lake County suing Juul over "predatory" marketing to teens

Lake County is leading what officials are calling a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul, alleging the company used "predatory" marketing practices to get teens hooked in its products. AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Lake County and a trio of Chicago law firms are teaming up for a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against sue e-cigarette provider Juul Labs, alleging the San Francisco-based company is pushing teens to become hooked on nicotine-aided products through deceptive marketing campaigns.

"Just like cigarette companies did in the past, Juul preyed on teens by using advertisements that glamorized their product in order to get kids hooked on nicotine," Lake County State's Attorney Nerheim said Tuesday in an announcement of the lawsuit. "It will take years of education and money to right the wrongs and cover the damages caused by Juul's marketing campaigns. To that end, the company should be held accountable for the massive expected cost to undo the damage they created."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

A message seeking comment from Juul was not immediately returned.

Joining Nerheim in the lawsuit are the firms of Romanucci and Blandin, LLC; Hart McLaughlin and Eldridge, LLC; and Edelson, PC. Their lawsuit seeks unspecified relief from "the expensive burden" its alleges Juul products have caused to the people of Illinois.

According to the lawsuit, Juul's "predatory" marketing campaign aimed to recruit new users at a young age by getting them hooked on the nicotine in e-cigarettes.

To accomplish this, Juul -- owner of more than 75% of the e-cigarette marketplace -- launched a massive online advertising campaign that specifically targeted teenagers on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the plaintiffs claim. The campaign pushed teens to take pictures of themselves using the product, then asked them to post those pictures on social media using the Juul hashtag.

The campaign also featured ads with powerful messages about popularity, peer acceptance and a positive self-image from using Juul, the plaintiffs allege.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has opened an investigation into Juul's youth advertising campaign. In response, Juul announced they would "shut down" its social media accounts and made promises to stop focusing their marketing toward teens.

The suit alleges Juul's practices have led to widespread adolescent addiction to its products, which can be undone only through expensive anti-addiction and cessation treatment and education programs. That will require public health departments to put out their own expensive marketing campaigns, paid for by taxpayers, the plaintiffs say.