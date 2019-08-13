Geneva crossing closed due to train derailment in West Chicago

A train derailment in West Chicago has led to the Western Avenue crossing being blocked in Geneva.

A westbound train had a "minor derailment," according to Geneva police.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

An eastbound train, hearing the news, stopped, and is blocking the crossing.

There is no estimate as to when train traffic will move again.

The Third Street crossing downtown remains open.

Metra has announced delays in the UP-West line schedule.