Authorities: Homeowner shoots, kills person during attempted car break-in

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comLake County Sheriff's officers were called early Tuesday to the 17600 block of Edwards Road, where a homeowner reported he fired a gun at car thieves.

One person is dead and five people are in custody after an attempted car break-in near Old Mill Creek early Tuesday morning resulted in a homeowner apparently shooting one of the would-be burglars and the accused accomplices leading police on a high-speed chase from Gurnee to downtown Chicago.

Lake County sheriff's office spokesman Chris Covelli said the department was called at about 1:15 a.m. to the 17600 block of West Edwards Road from a homeowner who said he shot at a group of people trying to steal his car parked in the home's driveway in the wooded, rural area.

Covelli said the caller believed he shot at least one of the would-be burglars, who fled.

A short time later, Covelli said a 2015 Lexus SUV carrying six people stopped where Gurnee police were investigating a traffic crash at Route 132 and Hunt Club Road, near the Gurnee Mills shopping center.

Covelli said the occupants of the Lexus told police one of the passengers needed medical assistance.

The people inside the car removed an unidentified male who had been shot, Covelli said.

Officers began administering first aid, Covelli said.

One of the passengers remained with the injured male, who was eventually transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he died.

But the other four got back in the Lexus and drove away at a high speed with Gurnee police and eventually Lake County sheriff's deputies in pursuit, Covelli said.

The Lexus soon got on southbound Interstate 94 and began driving at speeds over 100 mph, Covelli said.

Illinois State Police also joined the pursuit as Gurnee police pulled off.

Eventually the Lexus exited the interstate at Randolph Street near downtown Chicago and came to a stop near the intersection of Randolph and Halsted Street.

Covelli said the four passengers fled the vehicle, but three were captured almost immediately. A fourth suspect was caught hiding in a Dumpster by renowned Lake County sheriff's police dog Dax, and his handler, Deputy John Forlenza, about 45 minutes after fleeing the car, Covelli said.

Covelli said it was determined the Lexus was stolen two days ago in Wilmette. It was parked, unlocked, in the owner's driveway.

Ultimately, five people -- a mix of male and female adults and juveniles -- are in custody awaiting charges.

Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg has scheduled a news conference today to discuss the case.

Covelli said the sheriff's office is working with the Lake County state's attorney's office to determine all the charges in the case, including possible charges against the homeowner who shot at the would-be car thieves.

The only properties on the 17600 block of West Edwards Road are a home and an attached exotic-meats farm. A worker at Blackwing Meats who answered the phone Tuesday morning said she was "not allowed to give any information out" about the shooting.