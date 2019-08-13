 

Aurora crash critically injures teen

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/13/2019 8:31 AM

Aurora police said a late-night crash in downtown Monday severely injured an unidentified 17-year-old teen.

Police responded to the crash along North Lake Street near Williams Street at about 11:15 p.m. where they found the driver had crashed into a utility pole.

Firefighters and rescue workers had to extricate the teen from the vehicle police said.

A helicopter was requested, but could not land because of the weather.

The boy was initially transported to Rush Copley Medical Center, but then transferred to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, police said.

During the course of the investigation, police determined a second vehicle was involved and located the driver of the vehicle who gave them a statement.

No arrests have been made or citations issued yet, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Aurora Police Department's traffic unit at (630) 256-5330 or call Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 to stay anonymous.

