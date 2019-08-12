 

Wauconda to talk pot sales Tuesday

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/12/2019 8:35 AM

The Wauconda village board's economic development committee will meet Tuesday to discuss whether recreational marijuana dispensaries should be allowed in town and, if so, with what regulations.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at village hall, 101 N. Main St.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Illinois lawmakers recently legalized recreational marijuana use for adults, effective Jan. 1. Municipalities can restrict or outlaw sales, however.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 