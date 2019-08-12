Wauconda to talk pot sales Tuesday

The Wauconda village board's economic development committee will meet Tuesday to discuss whether recreational marijuana dispensaries should be allowed in town and, if so, with what regulations.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at village hall, 101 N. Main St.

Illinois lawmakers recently legalized recreational marijuana use for adults, effective Jan. 1. Municipalities can restrict or outlaw sales, however.