Veterans invited to share stories at Lake County event

Various partners in Lake County and the county's legal community will work together with the Library of Congress on its Veterans History Project, being held on the morning of Monday, Nov. 11, in the Lake County courthouse.

Veterans are encouraged to register for the opportunity to be interviewed by volunteers and have their oral histories recorded by official court reporters, who will produce written verbatim transcripts. The typed transcripts will be archived at the Library of Congress, making accessible the personal accounts of American veterans so that future generations may hear directly from the soldiers. A copy will also be provided to the veteran.

"As time goes on, more and more war veterans pass and the details of their time of service and that of their comrades is lost," said Chief Judge Jay W. Ukena. "War veterans are often hesitant to talk about their own experiences because of a sense of humility, but their details are crucial to our history and a testament to the sacrifice and bravery of others. The events they experienced, and their memories need to be preserved so that generations to come will better understand the realities of war,"

Veterans who served in the U.S. military, in any capacity from World War I to the present, and are no longer serving are eligible. Civilian defense workers who were actively involved in supporting war efforts are also invited to share their valuable stories.

Registration is required. Contact Brian McMClain at (847) 377-3733 or bmcclain3@lakecountyil.gov.