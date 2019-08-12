Three injured in Round Lake Beach crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle
Updated 8/12/2019 10:42 PM
Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle in Round Lake Beach Monday, officials said.
Authorities responded to Route 83 and Rollins Road at about 7:34 p.m., according to Lieutenant Jay VandeBerg of the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District. VandeBerg said first responders from Grayslake and Lake Villa assisted at the scene.
Three people were taken to area hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to VandeBerg.
The nature of the crash was unclear.
