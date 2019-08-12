Six taken to hospital after Schaumburg crash

Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday evening in Schaumburg, officials said.

First responders were called at about 7:23 p.m. to I-90 and Meacham Road, according to Captain Mark Nelson of the Schaumburg Fire Department. Nelson said the crash was "minor in nature," and six people were taken to local hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved.