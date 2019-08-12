Rep. Underwood to visit Mundelein Aug. 23

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, a Naperville Democrat representing the 14th Congressional District, will hold a series of town-hall meetings at or near senior communities to hear about issues facing older residents. While the events are geared toward issues impacting seniors, all district constituents are welcome.

Sessions will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Naperville's 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Road; 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Sun City Community Association at 12900 Del Webb Blvd. in Huntley; and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

To RSVP, email Amanda.roberts@mail.house.gov.