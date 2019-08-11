St. Charles man killed in Grundy County crash

A 48-year-old St. Charles man, Steven Shambora, was killed Saturday morning when the car he was driving struck a truck parked on the shoulder of a rest area entrance ramp along westbound I-80 in Grundy County, state police said Sunday.

State police said they responded at 9:45 a.m. to the crash at the Three Rivers Rest Area. Their preliminary investigation indicates Shambora was driving his Toyota Camry on the ramp when he drove off the roadway and struck the rear of the semitrailer truck, which was parked on the right shoulder. Shambora was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grundy County coroner.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

The truck driver, Dirk Drewes, 68, of Sherman, South Dakota, was not injured.

State police said their investigation is continuing.