Teen rescued from Bangs Lake, officials say

First responders conducted a rescue early Saturday on Bangs Lake at Madison Avenue and Edgewater Parkway, officials said.

Authorities responded at about 12:30 a.m. after reports of a 16-year-old boy having trouble staying afloat, according to Detective Heather Cognac of the Wauconda Police Department.

Crews rescued him from the water with the help of a parent of one of the boy's friends, Cognac said. He was unconscious but breathing and was taken to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville.

Cognac said he's in the intensive care unit in good condition and is expected to be released Sunday.