Rosemont convention encourages girls to 'grow strong'

Olympic gold medalists, professional athletes, coaches and a teenage astronaut-in-training inspired and encouraged youngsters during Saturday's Empowering Girls for Life event at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

But the daylong, sports-centered convention for girls ages 7 to 17 consisted of more than motivational talks from Olympians and professional softball players Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley, 18-year-old astronaut trainee Alyssa Carson and other accomplished women.

Youngsters also tested equipment, picked up tips on improving their athletic performance and snagged merchandise during the convention.

"I think it's pretty cool," said Lillie Hopf, a softball player from Ohio. "I wasn't expecting the professional players and coaches."

The speakers' emphasis on strength and perseverance resonated with Hopf.

"There's always another opportunity to do better," she said.

The college coaches discussing their families impressed Indiana softball player Taylor Monroe, 13.

"It inspired me to think more about family and what's going on outside of softball," she said.

Dennis Comia, who accompanied his 14-year-old, softball player daughter to the convention, says participating in sports teaches young athletes life skills.

He says when a job applicant's resume indicates he or she participated in sports in high school or college, "it tells me they have an ability to budget their time. They have an ability to push more, to have a standard and exceed it," he said.

"Sports can give them all the skills they should have," he said.