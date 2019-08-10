Person rescued from Bangs Lake, Wauconda fire official says
Updated 8/10/2019 6:29 PM
The Wauconda Fire Department conducted a rescue early Saturday on Bangs Lake at Madison Avenue and Edgewater Parkway, a fire official confirmed.
Multiple divers went to the lake about 12:40 a.m. after reports of a person in the water. The person was rescued and taken to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville, but the fire official said he had no information on the person's identity or condition.
He referred questions to Wauconda police, who didn't return an inquiry.
