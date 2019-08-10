Clintons seen in Arlington Heights for old friend's services
Updated 8/10/2019 11:12 PM
Bill and Hillary Clinton were spotted Saturday in Arlington Heights, where they attended the services of a friend and later relocated to a local piano bar.
The former president and secretary of state were spotted about 11:10 a.m. going inside the Big Shot Piano Lounge and Restaurant at 2 S. Vail Ave.
The Clintons were in town to pay their respects to Betsy Ebeling, Hillary Clinton's first childhood school friend when they lived in Park Ridge. The Clintons and about 150 others, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, attended Ebeling's funeral Saturday at the Metropolis Ballroom.
