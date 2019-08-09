Schneider to host discussion on gender pay gap
Updated 8/9/2019 10:52 AM
U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider will host a roundtable discussion on the importance of closing the gender pay gap at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in the board room at Glenview Village Hall, 2500 East Lake Ave. The panel will feature experts, such as: Sharmili Majmudar, executive vice president at Women Employed, a group that promotes workplace equality; state Sen. Laura Fine, a Glenview Democrat; the Rev. C.J. Hawking, executive director at Arise Chicago, a nonprofit that strives to correct workplace injustice; and Wendy Pollack, founder and director of the Women's Law and Policy Initiative at the Shriver Center in Chicago.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.