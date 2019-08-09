Schneider to host discussion on gender pay gap

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider will host a roundtable discussion on the importance of closing the gender pay gap at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in the board room at Glenview Village Hall, 2500 East Lake Ave. The panel will feature experts, such as: Sharmili Majmudar, executive vice president at Women Employed, a group that promotes workplace equality; state Sen. Laura Fine, a Glenview Democrat; the Rev. C.J. Hawking, executive director at Arise Chicago, a nonprofit that strives to correct workplace injustice; and Wendy Pollack, founder and director of the Women's Law and Policy Initiative at the Shriver Center in Chicago.