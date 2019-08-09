 

Police: 'Masked man' that prompted St. Charles Walmart evacuation was wearing medical device

 
A Walmart in St. Charles was evacuated Friday morning amid reports of a masked man, who police later determined was covering his face for medical reasons.

Authorities responded at 10:09 a.m. to reports of a man who entered the store at 150 Smith Road wearing a mask concealing his face, according to a news release from St. Charles police. Walmart management evacuated the building for "precautionary measures," officials said.

St. Charles police, with help from Geneva and West Chicago officers, found the man and cleared the scene.

The man had been wearing a "medical device" because of recent medical treatment, police said, and no criminal activity was involved.

The evacuation and police presence sparked concern on social media in the wake of other gun-related cases at Walmart stores across the country. Last weekend, 22 people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

