 

Fire destroys barn near Burlington

  • Firefighters respond to a barn fire Friday morning along Plank Road, just east of Romke Road near Burlington.

      Firefighters respond to a barn fire Friday morning along Plank Road, just east of Romke Road near Burlington. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Fire trucks and water tenders lined Plank Road, which was closed Friday morning between Route 47 and Romke Road when a barn caught fire near Burlington.

      Fire trucks and water tenders lined Plank Road, which was closed Friday morning between Route 47 and Romke Road when a barn caught fire near Burlington. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Firefighters respond Friday morning to a fire that destroyed a barn along Plank Road.

      Firefighters respond Friday morning to a fire that destroyed a barn along Plank Road. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Lt. Jeff Tarro of the St. Charles Fire Department puts water on a barn fire Friday morning along Plank Road, just east of Romke Road.

      Lt. Jeff Tarro of the St. Charles Fire Department puts water on a barn fire Friday morning along Plank Road, just east of Romke Road. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Lt. Jeff Tarro of the St. Charles Fire Department, center, works to extinguish a barn fire Friday morning near Burlington.

      Lt. Jeff Tarro of the St. Charles Fire Department, center, works to extinguish a barn fire Friday morning near Burlington. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/9/2019 1:40 PM

Firefighters battled a Friday morning fire that destroyed a barn along Plank Road near Burlington.

The building was leveled and the blaze was winding down by midmorning.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Fire trucks and water tenders lined the road, which was closed between Route 47 and Romke Road.

Several area departments responded, including Burlington, South Elgin and St. Charles.

Additional information was not immediately available.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 