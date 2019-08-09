Fire destroys barn near Burlington
Updated 8/9/2019 1:40 PM
Firefighters battled a Friday morning fire that destroyed a barn along Plank Road near Burlington.
The building was leveled and the blaze was winding down by midmorning.
Fire trucks and water tenders lined the road, which was closed between Route 47 and Romke Road.
Several area departments responded, including Burlington, South Elgin and St. Charles.
Additional information was not immediately available.
