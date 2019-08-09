Astronomy nights at Volo Bog
Updated 8/9/2019 10:46 AM
The Lake County Astronomical Society welcomes people of all ages interested in astronomy to its meetings at 7:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month at Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside. The next meeting is Aug. 16. Meetings begin with society business, followed by a speaker. At 9:45 p.m., weather permitting, LCAS astronomers view planets, stars, constellations and other astronomical objects through members' telescopes. Visit www.lcas-astronomy.org email contact@lcas-astronomy.org.
