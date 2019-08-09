 

1 dead, 1 injured in early morning crash near Gurnee

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/9/2019 8:56 AM

One man was killed and another suffered serious injuries in an early morning crash on Route 41 in unincorporated Lake County near Gurnee, authorities said Friday.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2001 Jaguar X, driven by a 41-year-old Waukegan man, was traveling north on Route 41, just north of Kilbourne Road, when it went off the roadway and struck at least one tree about 1:30 a.m. The car was found by Lake County sheriff's deputies in the trees, east of the roadway, with heavy damage.

A front-seat passenger in the car, a 28-year-old Beach Park man, sustained significant injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The driver was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries.

The Lake County coroner's office responded to the scene, and an autopsy for the passenger is scheduled for Monday.

Crash investigators will work to determine if speed and/or intoxicating substances were contributing factors of the crash, authorities said. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.

