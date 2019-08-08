Route 120 road work to close lanes starting Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that resurfacing, curb and gutter repairs to Belvidere Road (Route 120) from east of the Tri-State Tollway, in Gurnee, to Waukegan Road, in Park City, will require daily lane closures starting, weather permitting, Monday, Aug. 12.

The Route 120 ramps to and from Greenleaf Avenue, Waukegan Road (Route 43) and Skokie Boulevard (Route 41) will be partially or fully closed intermittently during off-peak hours.

The work is expected to be complete by mid-November. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com.