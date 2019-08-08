Report: Officer who shot, killed Waukegan man acted "reasonably and appropriately"

Six months after a Waukegan Police officer shot and killed a Waukegan man who was attempting to run him over Feb. 3, Lake County State's Attorney Michael G. Nerheim determined the officer acted "reasonably and appropriately" in using deadly force.

The confrontation between officer Rolando Villafuerte and the shooting victim, Asuncion J. Gomez-Guerrero, happened on Super Bowl Sunday around 2:46 p.m., according to a state's attorney's office news release Thursday.

Villafuerte was called to the 3500 block of Winhaven Drive for an "unknown problem" involving several people. When he arrived, he found Gomez-Guerrero was trying to drive away in a gray Honda car. Villafuerte parked his cruiser nearby to prevent Gomez-Guerrero from leaving, got out of his car and instructed Gomez-Guerrero to stop.

Gomez-Guerrero started the car and put it in reverse and Villafuerte put his hand on the hood and again told him to stop.

Gomez-Guerrero put the car in drive and struck Villafuerte in the left leg. Villafuerte tried to get out of the way by sliding to the driver's side but wasn't able to. He drew his weapon and fired three shots into the windshield, according to the investigation.

According to Waukegan police reports, Gomez-Guerrero's vehicle crashed into a telephone pole about one block away. Gomez-Guerrero died at a hospital and the passenger in the car was hospitalized with minor injuries.

"During this entire encounter, Officer Villafuerte acted firmly, responsibly and took every reasonable step to avoid a confrontation," Nerheim said in the release. "Mr. Gomez-Guerrero's acts of turning the car toward Officer Villafuerte and accelerating in his direction created the reasonable belief that Officer Villafuerte's life was in imminent danger. He acted reasonably in eliminating that threat."

Investigators later found Gomez-Guerrero had a blood alcohol content of .182, more than twice the legal limit, at the time of the shooting. Traces of THC were found in his system during a toxicology analysis.

A nine-page summary of the shooting report can be found on the Lake County website. More information pertaining to the report -- including videos, police reports and additional evidence -- will be released after the case file is reviewed by the civil division of the state's attorney's office, according to the news release.

"This event illustrates how a seemingly innocent police task can suddenly become a deadly confrontation," Nerheim said in a statement. "I would like to express my condolences to the family of Asuncion J. Gomez-Guerrero. I would also like to acknowledge the Illinois State Police for its expertise, dedication and thoroughness. I would like to commend the professionalism exhibited by Officer Rolando Villafuerte during these trying circumstances. And, lastly, my thanks to the citizens of Waukegan for their patience and cooperation in this matter."