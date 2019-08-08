Lake County forest board to meet Tuesday
Updated 8/8/2019 4:03 PM
The Lake County Forest Preserve District board will meet Tuesday for a presentation by the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning about the future of the region. The meeting is set for 10 a.m. or 15 minutes after that morning's Lake County Board session, whichever is later. Both meetings are at the county government center, 18 N. County St., Waukegan.
