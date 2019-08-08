'It feels great to help out another veteran': How a DuPage agency provides assistance

In February 2002, Steve Fixler was serving in South Korea with the 1st Battalion, 72nd Armor, 2nd Infantry Division. He was a major and the tank battalion executive officer at the time. Courtesy of Steve Fixler

Steve Fixler joined the Army during the height of the Cold War in 1979.

The North suburban native, whose love of tanks fueled his desire to enter the military at 19, was given a front-row seat to a changing world for the next 25 years. He served in Germany when the Berlin Wall came down, fought in Desert Storm, and was stationed in South Korea when 9/11 happened.

When he retired as a major in 2004, he didn't expect to help fellow veterans here at home.

"I had no idea I was going to be involved with veterans' issues when I got out," Fixler said.

But in January 2009, Fixler became a case manager at the Veterans Assistance Commission of DuPage County. The 59-year-old Wheaton resident is now superintendent of the organization, which provides emergency financial assistance to veterans who have fallen on hard times.

"It feels great to help out another veteran," Fixler says from his office in the county administration building in Wheaton. An area behind his desk is filled with model tanks, photographs and other mementos from his years in the Army.

But while its mission is "vital," Fixler says the Veterans Assistance Commission isn't well known to the public.

"I don't mind talking about me," said Fixler, who was one of 200 military veterans honored during the state's 200th birthday. "But I really want to talk about our office. We're always trying to get the word out about who we are and what we do."

The commission is an independent unit of local government that is funded by the county. The emergency assistance it provides is available once a year to DuPage veterans who are struggling to pay their bills, get jobs or find places to sleep at night.

"They have to have a financial incident for us to help them," said Fixler, adding the commission has paid for things like rent, mortgage, utilities and car payments.

"Sometimes, all they need is just a little bit of assistance to get back on their feet. That's what we're here for."

Last year, the commission spent $254,970 -- more than half its budget -- to help roughly 380 people, including family members of veterans.

The organization also helps veterans file claims for Department of Veterans Affairs benefits. Fixler said he and the office's two other full-time employees visit veterans in their homes to fill out the paperwork.

"We go to shelters and file VA claims for homeless veterans," he said. "And I go inside the jail to file claims for veterans in jail."

Commission employees also assist in getting military documents, including discharge papers and medical records. In addition, they provide information about other agencies and groups that help veterans.

The commission last year provided non-monetary help to roughly 310 veterans and family members.

The organization has hosted annual events, including seminars for social workers, a Homeless Veteran Stand Down, and an Honor Flight fundraiser. In July, the commission had its first DuPage Veterans Resource Fair, where more than 125 veterans received information about 50 agencies.

On Oct. 3, the commission is having its second annual "VA Hines Hospital Day" from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road in Wheaton. Ten different departments of the Hines Veterans Hospital will give presentations and provide information.

"I enjoy this tremendously," Fixler said. "It's doing things that are still related to the military and veterans."

For information about veteran assistance in DuPage, visit dupageco.org/vac/ or call (630) 407-5655.

• Do you know of veterans helping other veterans? Let us know at veterans@dailyherald.com.