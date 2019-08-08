Fox Valley police reports

Kane County

• Someone used a softball-sized brick to break the rear window of a car on the 1100 block of Gates Street in Aurora. The damage was reported at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

• A resident of the 7N200 block of Barb Hill Drive near St. Charles reported at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday that a check she wrote had been altered and $1,900 taken from her bank account.

• A 2013 Cervelo P5 touring bike valued at $5,000 was stolen between 6:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. Sunday from the bed of a pickup truck at West Main Community Park, 40W101 Main St., near Batavia.

• A resident of the 4N800 block of Dover Hill Road near St. Charles reported at 11:25 a.m. Monday that two people wrote fraudulent checks out of Michigan and Texas and stole $29,000 from the victim's savings account.