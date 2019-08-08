Florida man dies after motorcycle crash near Elmhurst
Updated 8/8/2019 7:18 PM
A Florida man died after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday night near Elmhurst, police said.
Radenovic Radisav, 47, of Okeechobee, Florida, was riding his black Harley-Davidson from eastbound Interstate 290 ramp to southbound Interstate 294 when he lost control and crashed at 10:08 p.m., Illinois State Police said in a news release.
Radisav wasn't wearing a helmet, police said, and died at the scene.
The ramp was temporarily closed for investigation and reopened at 12:28 a.m. Thursday. The crash remains under investigation.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.