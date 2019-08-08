Florida man dies after motorcycle crash near Elmhurst

A Florida man died after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday night near Elmhurst, police said.

Radenovic Radisav, 47, of Okeechobee, Florida, was riding his black Harley-Davidson from eastbound Interstate 290 ramp to southbound Interstate 294 when he lost control and crashed at 10:08 p.m., Illinois State Police said in a news release.

Radisav wasn't wearing a helmet, police said, and died at the scene.

The ramp was temporarily closed for investigation and reopened at 12:28 a.m. Thursday. The crash remains under investigation.