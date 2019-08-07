Police: Missing elderly Aurora man might be in danger

The Illinois State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 90-year-old Aurora man reported missing Wednesday.

Myron Whisler, who is 5-foot-7 and weighs 180 pounds, was last seen 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on the city's west side in the 1900 block of Kensington Place.

He has gray hair and brown eyes and may be driving a gold 2008 Chrysler Sebring convertible with Illinois license plate BUD 29, Aurora police said.

Whisler has a medical condition which may place him in danger. He becomes confused and disoriented easily, police said.

Anyone with information about Whisler's whereabouts should call the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5500 or 911.