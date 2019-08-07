New Libertyville High pool won't be ready when classes start Monday

Despite repeated assurances, the new indoor swimming pool at Libertyville High School will not be ready for use when classes begin Monday, officials announced.

Some final construction-related tasks remain, Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128 officials wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. State inspections of the site are required before occupancy and use, too, officials said.

The pool should be ready by Aug. 19, officials said.

"I wish it was on time, but we're very, very close," school board President Pat Groody said Wednesday. "Literally we're at water's edge."

The delay affects the girls swimming and diving teams. Practices for now will be held at Vernon Hills High, Libertyville's sister school, officials said.

No public aquatic programs are affected, a District 128 spokeswoman said.

In their Facebook statement, District 128 officials said they're looking forward to opening the pool to students and the public.

The 38,000-square-foot natatorium stands on the south side of the campus, west of the main entrance. It contains an eight-lane, 50-meter pool and a spectator area, as well as other amenities.

The delay announced Tuesday is the latest in a series of schedule changes for the $21.5 million project, which began in fall 2017 and initially was to be completed this past spring.

Poor weather in the spring pushed completion back to July. Then in July, officials said the work wasn't done but crews still were on track to wrap up by the start of the school year.

Despite the schedule extensions, the project should come in on budget or even slightly less costly than planned, Groody said.

"That's great news," he said.

The old indoor swimming pool, on the north side of the school building, will be remodeled and turned into space for physical education and extracurricular programs. Completion of that project is anticipated next year.