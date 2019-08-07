 

New Des Plaines park board member chosen

A new Des Plaines park board commissioner has been appointed to fill the vacancy left by a longtime board member who stepped down before being hired as a district superintendent.

Erin Doerr was chosen by the remaining four commissioners to finish the term of Joe Weber, who stepped down from his elected board position in May and was hired as superintendent of recreation in June.

Doerr was one of nine people to apply for the unpaid board position. She has served as president of the South Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization and on the Des Plaines Youth Commission.

Weber, a Des Plaines native, spent nearly 14 years working in Leyden Township's parks and recreation department, while also spending a decade as an elected parks commissioner in Des Plaines.

The term that Doerr now takes over runs through April 2021.

