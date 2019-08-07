 

Local 'Moms' members respond to El Paso, Dayton shootings

  • Kelly Langfeld of Arlington Heights looks through promotional material Wednesday as Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense holds a gathering at Barbara's Bookstore at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills.

      Kelly Langfeld of Arlington Heights looks through promotional material Wednesday as Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense holds a gathering at Barbara's Bookstore at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense holds a gathering Wednesday at Barbara's Bookstore at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills.

      Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense holds a gathering Wednesday at Barbara's Bookstore at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • People write letters to their local members of Congress on Wednesday to demand stricter gun laws. Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense held a gathering at Barbara's Bookstore at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills.

      People write letters to their local members of Congress on Wednesday to demand stricter gun laws. Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense held a gathering at Barbara's Bookstore at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Mindy Leonard of Buffalo Grove leads a gathering of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense on Wednesday at Barbara's Bookstore at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills.

      Mindy Leonard of Buffalo Grove leads a gathering of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense on Wednesday at Barbara's Bookstore at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/7/2019 8:37 PM

Local members of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America held a "rapid response" meeting Wednesday evening at Barbara's Bookstore in Vernon Hills in response to the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

Leaders of the organization's Buffalo Grove and Vernon Hills chapters quickly planned the meeting to share information about action people can take, such as contacting legislators and providing details on how to join.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"It is important to note that we are a nonpartisan group that supports the Second Amendment," said Elise Hauptman, leader of the Vernon Hills group, which includes Mundelein, Libertyville, Grayslake and other communities up to the Wisconsin border.

"We are completely in favor of responsible gun safety and responsible gun owners," she added.

The Vernon Hills and Buffalo Grove groups have about 2,000 members. There are more than 3,000 members in Lake County, Hauptman added.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso
Related Article
Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 