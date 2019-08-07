Local 'Moms' members respond to El Paso, Dayton shootings

Local members of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America held a "rapid response" meeting Wednesday evening at Barbara's Bookstore in Vernon Hills in response to the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

Leaders of the organization's Buffalo Grove and Vernon Hills chapters quickly planned the meeting to share information about action people can take, such as contacting legislators and providing details on how to join.

"It is important to note that we are a nonpartisan group that supports the Second Amendment," said Elise Hauptman, leader of the Vernon Hills group, which includes Mundelein, Libertyville, Grayslake and other communities up to the Wisconsin border.

"We are completely in favor of responsible gun safety and responsible gun owners," she added.

The Vernon Hills and Buffalo Grove groups have about 2,000 members. There are more than 3,000 members in Lake County, Hauptman added.