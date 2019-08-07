Lightfoot lashes out at Ivanka Trump for shining the light on city's violence but misstating facts

Mayor Lori Lightfoot lashed out at First Daughter Ivanka Trump on Tuesday for shining a spotlight on Chicago violence -- and, according to the mayor, getting her facts wrong.

"As we grieve over the evil mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, let us not overlook that Chicago experienced its deadliest weekend of the year," Trump, a White House aide to her father, tweeted.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

"With 7 dead and 52 wounded near a playground in the Windy City -- and little national outrage or media coverage -- we mustn't become numb to the violence faced by inner city communities every day."

Lightfoot was livid -- and not only because the Twitter blast came on the day after the mayor accused President Donald Trump of "blowing every racist, xenophobic dog whistle ... and when you do that, animals come out."

The mayor said Ivanka Trump got her facts wrong and was spreading them like wildfire to her 6.8 million followers.

"She got the numbers wrong. She got the location wrong. That's the danger of trying to govern via tweet. If they want to help, they should actually call us ... and we would offer them specific ways in which the federal government could actually partner with us to help address the issues on the ground."

Lightfoot said she reached out to Ivanka Trump, with whom she met personally during an inaugural trip to Washington, D.C., in April. So far, there has been no response.

For the full story, click here.