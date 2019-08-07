Feder: The Score's Parkins, Ostrowski to lead fantasy sports podcast

Entercom Communications has enlisted a couple of hosts from sports/talk WSCR 670-AM as regular contributors to a new four-hour nightly podcast on sports betting and fantasy sports.

Danny Parkins and Joe Ostrowski will appear on "You Better You Bet," from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting August 19. During NFL season, a special weekend edition will air from 8 a.m. to noon Sundays.

The new show was announced Wednesday as part of Sports Digital Network, a subscription-free digital sports podcast network being launched by Entercom's Radio.com platform.

Parkins will continue to co-host afternoons on The Score and his Sunday night syndicated show, and Ostrowski will continue to host evenings when Cubs or Bulls broadcasts aren't on and "Early Odds" on Saturday mornings.

