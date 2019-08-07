Elgin police want help to ID armed robber
Updated 8/7/2019 4:47 PM
Elgin police are asking the public to help identify a man they believe committed an armed robbery.
Police responded at 2:25 p.m. today at a business on the 600 block of Dundee Avenue.
There were no injuries in the robbery, police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said. The man was armed with a handgun and left the scene in a dark sedan, she said.
She declined to say what was taken, citing an ongoing investigating.
Individuals can provide anonymous tips or information via the crime line at (847) 695-4195 or by texting 847-411 and including the ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. To speak with the major investigations division, call (847) 289-2600.
