Elgin police want help to ID armed robber

Police say an armed robber left the scene Wednesday in this dark sedan vehicle. courtesy of Elgin police

Elgin police are looking for this man, who they say committed an armed robbery Wednesday. courtesy of Elgin police

Elgin police are asking the public to help identify a man they believe committed an armed robbery.

Police responded at 2:25 p.m. today at a business on the 600 block of Dundee Avenue.

There were no injuries in the robbery, police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said. The man was armed with a handgun and left the scene in a dark sedan, she said.

She declined to say what was taken, citing an ongoing investigating.

Individuals can provide anonymous tips or information via the crime line at (847) 695-4195 or by texting 847-411 and including the ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. To speak with the major investigations division, call (847) 289-2600.