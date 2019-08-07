Aurora police investigate after woman's body found in home

Aurora Police are investigating a suspected homicide after a woman was found dead in a home Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police said the body of the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was found when officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 2 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of South Lasalle Street, according to an ABC 7 Chicago report.

Detectives are sifting through the crime scene, interviewing people and following up on leads, police said.

No further details have been released.

"We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community," police said on Twitter.