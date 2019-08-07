Algonquin police seeking public's help in search for 86-year-old woman

Algonquin police are searching for an 86-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon at her house.

Grace Koath, who may be in the early stages of dementia, has not returned home or contacted her family to inform them of her location, according to a news release from Algonquin police.

Koath is believed to be driving a 2008 navy blue Saturn Vue with driver's license No. DU6218. She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray hair.

Police say Koath frequently goes to Spring Hill Mall and may be in the West Dundee or Carpentersville area.

Anyone with information about Koath's whereabouts is asked to contact Algonquin police Detective Thomas Murray at (847) 658-4531.