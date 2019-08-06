Police: Report of bullying at Huntley park a hoax

An 8-year-old boy's story of being bullied by teenagers who duct-taped him to a pole at Huntley's Deicke Park was a hoax, police said Tuesday.

The boy initially told police the two teens also stole his 6-year-old brother's candy Monday afternoon. The boys' mother reported the account to police and their father posted it on a Huntley Facebook chat group attempting to track down the teens' parents.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Police said the boys were using the outdoor fitness equipment at the park, off Route 47 near Stingray Bay Family Aquatic Center, when they supposedly were approached by two teens riding bicycles.

The 6-year-old boy sought help from a park employee, who cut the duct tape to release the 8-year-old and then contacted the boys' mother, police said.

When detectives interviewed the boys again Tuesday afternoon, they "ultimately recanted their story and stated that they were playing a game," police said.

Police said they interviewed multiple people and reviewed videos of the park area in an attempt to corroborate the boys' story.

"Due to the age of the juveniles, there will be no criminal charges and the consequences will be handled by the parents," Deputy Chief Mike Klunk said.