Lane closures for roadwork to start Monday in Libertyville

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the installation of traffic signals and sidewalk ramps at Milwaukee Avenue and Green Tree Parkway/Red Top Drive in Libertyville will require intermittent, daytime lane closures starting, weather permitting, Monday, Aug. 12. The work is expected to be complete by mid-November. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment. Visit www.travelmidwest.com for updates.