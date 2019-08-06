Ivanka Trump's tweets about city contain inaccurate info, rile Lightfoot

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had strong words Tuesday for Ivanka Trump after the president's daughter tweeted inaccurate information about violence in the city over the weekend.

In two tweets Tuesday afternoon, Trump wrote, "As we grieve over the evil mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, let us not overlook that Chicago experienced its deadliest weekend of the year. With 7 dead and 52 wounded near a playground in the Windy City -- and little national outrage or media coverage -- we mustn't become numb to the violence faced by inner city communities every day."

Fifty-nine people were shot, seven fatally, last weekend across the city, but not in one location. It was also not the city's deadliest weekend of the year.

"She got the numbers wrong, she got the location wrong. That's the danger of trying to govern via tweet," Lightfoot said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

