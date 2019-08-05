 

Nationl Night Out Tuesday in Round Lake Park

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/5/2019 10:09 AM

Round Lake Park police are inviting residents to mingle with officers and neighbors during the annual National Night Out event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the police station, 215 E. Main St.

The event features free food and entertainment. Call police nonemergency (847) 270-9111 or visit the department website https://rlppd.us/. for more information.

National Night Out is intended to strengthen the community by connecting with neighbors, local businesses and police, Chief George Filenko said.

